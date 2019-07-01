Woman charged with biting WPC at SF’do station

Four years after she assaulted a police officer, the mother of two today appeared before a magistrate charged with biting and cursing another officer.

This incident took place on Friday at the San Fernando Police Station, where Camille Havelock allegedly bit the thumbs of a woman police constable after telling her she was barren.

The WPC was taken to hospital.

Havelock was taken before senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor in the San Fernando Magistrates' Court to answer to the charges.

The first charge was that she assaulted the policewoman. The second and third charges were that she used obscene language and resisted arrest at the police station.

Havelock pleaded not guilty. She did not have an attorney and told the magistrate she was a mother of a 12 -year-old and a 16-year-old.

Havelock said she worked as a janitor and also assisted elderly men and woman at homes.

Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan said the woman police officer could not attend the hearing today, as she had to seek further medical attention for the bites to her hands.

Seedan also handed over Havelock’s criminal record, which showed she assaulted another officer four years ago. Other charges showed she also used obscene language and resisted arrest. In 2017 she was charged with escaping police custody and served 70 days in jail.

Havelock was granted $3,000 surety bail andhe case was adjourned to July 29.