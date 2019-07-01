UNC responds to NACTA poll

Political Leader of the United National Congress (UNC) Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The Opposition UNC has dismissed a recent North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) poll which shows the ruling PNM winning all five marginal constituencies in the next general election. In a telephone interview yesterday, UNC chairman Peter Kanhai said polls are a “snapshot of the opinion of some segment of the public at a point in time,” but observed that NACTA did not identify the cross-section of the population which was polled.While he said the party had “taken note of the findings,” Kanhai nonetheless pointed out that the poll had incorrectly predicted the outcome of the 2018 by-election for Barataria, predicting a PNM victory.

The UNC subsequently won the seat.“It is the same NACTA poll when in 2018 we had the by-election for the local government seat in Barataria, that is the same NACTA poll that concluded there was no way the UNC could wrest that seat away from the PNM,” Kanhai said.

“The NACTA poll – like any other poll, we look at it, we take note of it. But we don’t share that view. We have been working the ground in all those marginal seats. and we have our own information as to what’s happening in those marginal seats as well as the rest of the country.”He said since September 2015, the PNM had presided over rising crime and unemployment figures as well as rising food prices as VAT had been added to the previous 7,000-plus zero-rated items.He also said the much-touted economic game-changers such as the Sandals Tobago resort and cross-border gas from the Dragon gas field had failed to materialise.