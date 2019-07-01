TT students take part in US science camp

Sarah Berment

TEVEER BALRAJ of Naparima College and Sarah Berment of Holy Name Convent are in the US to participate in a three-week National Youth Science Camp 2019.

The US Embassy in collaboration with NIHERST facilitated the trip. The camp will take place at a facility located in the Monongahela National Forest near Bartow, in the eastern mountains of West Virginia.

Balraj is a lower six student of Naparima College currently pursuing pure mathematics, biology and chemistry. He is the president of his Peer Supporters Club, where he provides emotional support and guidance to his fellow schoolmates. Additionally, having completed the bronze and silver levels of the Duke of Edinborough Award (President’s Awards), Balraj is now a gold participant as well as a training leader in the programme and now trains bronze participants, said a media release.

Berment, a lower six student of Holy Name Convent, is pursuing physics, pure mathematics and additional mathematics. She has received multiple awards for her academic achievements and has participated in several extra-curricular activities including volunteer work, dance, art and the Mathematics Olympiad. She is also the photographer and writer for the Holy Name Convent website.

The programme rotates each year to new educational districts. This year’s programme was open to students in the Port of Spain and Victoria educational districts.

Established in 1963 as a part of West Virginia’s Centennial Celebration, the National Youth Science Camp (NYSC) is a residential science education programme that honours and challenges graduating high school science students. Scientists from across the nation present lectures and hands-on science seminars, as well as interact informally with student delegates.

Delegates are challenged to explore new areas in the biological and physical sciences, art, and music with resident staff members. Opportunities are provided for delegates to present seminars covering their own areas of interest and research. A visit to Washington DC gives delegates the opportunity to visit some of the US’s premier scientific, governmental and cultural facilities.

The National Youth Science Camp’s diverse academic programme is complemented by an outdoor recreation programme, which leverages the science camp’s location in the Monongahela National Forest. The science camp’s outdoor programme offers a variety of events including backpacking and rock climbing.