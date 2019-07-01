TT ranked one of best C'bean investment locations

BIG WIN: President Conway Inc Adam Jones-Kelley (left) with InvesTT chairman Philip Knaggs at The World Forum for Foreign Direct Investment in Sydney, Australia in June.

InvesTT has received the award for “2019 Top Investment Promotion Agency” at World Forum.

The Trade Ministry, in a release, reported the award for the 2019 Top Investment Promotion Agency in Central America and Caribbean was presented to InvesTT at the 2019 World Forum for Foreign Direct Investment in Sydney, Australia.

"InvesTT, the national investment promotion agency (IPA) and a state agency of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, continues to proudly maintain its rank amongst the best IPAs in the world."

InvesTT received the internationally recognised award twice before, the first time in 2015, just two years after the IPA’s establishment and the second in 2017, the ministry noted.

InvesTT’s chairman Philip Knaggs, who collected the award on behalf of the IPA, described it as an important milestone for TT.

"Being ranked as the best IPA in the region clearly shows that our country has made great strides in creating a business environment that is attractive to foreign investors. TT is truly 'Open for Business.. We actively seek and welcome investments from across the globe."

InvesTT is involved in promoting the country’s investment opportunities, sourcing investments and growing GDP outside the petrochemical sector.

The ministry reported recognition was also accorded to TT as a top investment destination. The country ranked as one of the top “Global Best to Invest” locations in the Caribbean.