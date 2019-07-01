Teachers no substitutes for proper parents

THE EDITOR: Permit me to respond to an opinion shared by Lynette Joseph, which blamed early childhood education teachers for poor SEA results. While I agree with the writer that many teachers ought to be held accountable in the performance of their duties, to measure a teacher’s success by the SEA exam or literacy of children solely is very unfair and misleading.

Not that SEA results are an accurate measure of education goals, but in the absence of any other objective measure, let us use it as an example. When last to we remember seeing one of the top performers interviewed not flanked by two proud parents? When last did we not hear of the value these parents place on education, on the obvious interest they took in the supervision of the academic growth of their children.

Their children’s anxiety becomes our anxiety. The nonsuccess stories the sociologists tell you emerge from broken homes, where the institution of parenthood has collapsed. Yes, admirable exceptions exist, but they are in the are just that exceptions rather than the norm.

At two times for the year, generic conversations on education take prominence in the national conversation. At the time of SEA and the time of national scholarships. At these times, we focus on gender disparities ( boys vs. girls); ethnicity (East Indians vs non east Indians) and other very foolish differentiations.

It boils down to what role and prominence parenting and the value of education takes in that home. Girls may be outdoing boys because the importance of education is enforced more with them than with our boys. And in any home, regardless of cultural background, when education and good parenting are pillars, the academic success remains the same. The apparent prominence of East Indians is simply a cultural reflection on the place education traditionally occupied as a pillar of the home.

No education system, however how modern or technologically sound can substitute for proper parenting. Parents are the first teachers and are the essential instruments in a child’s education. Teachers come a distant second in that race. Parents and guardians are the natural teachers of children for well over two-thirds of a day.

Even with 100 per cent personal attention, if morals, values, and literacy are not the primary focus of a home, there will be no success assured to a child. Anything learned at school, will be unlearnt at home.

Vedavid Manick, Sangre Grande