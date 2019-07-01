Sprangalang making progress

Dennis “Sprangalang” Hall is making progress, said one of his close relatives who spoke to Newsday yesterday. The comedian, radio talk show host and entertainer was hospitalised last Thursday night after having seizures.

A close relative of Sprangalang also told Newsday he had also started eating.

Hall was hospitalised at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope after the seizures.

When news of the beloved comedian’s hospitalisation came to public light, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) called on TT to pray and send healing for Sprangalang.

He is best known for his observational comedy and satire. He most recently appeared in Kes the Band’s official music video for its 2018 hit Hello.