Spend $13M for signs on fixing roads instead

THE EDITOR: The announcement by the Prime Minister last week that new and proper signs will be installed on every road and street in the country sounds like putting icing on a cake that does not exist.

Imagine spending $1,443.56 on a sign for a road that may be impassable to vehicles and sometimes even pedestrian traffic. Many people have claimed that they cannot walk to their houses when it rains or there is a landslip.

The total sum expected to be spent on this project is $13 million and this surely will be inflated by the time the project is half- way through.

There are so many roads in TT in need of repairing and in many cases repaving – and even rebuilding.

By his own utterances the Prime Minister has admitted that the roads are in a deplorable state when he said, “When asking for directions in Trinidad and Tobago, it’s not uncommon to receive directions such as: go down so, turn left by the parlour and if you hit the big hole you gone too far.”

It is evident that the Government recognises that roads have been left to deteriorate to such a manner that small potholes have now turned into big holes and big holes are now craters, some so large that they span several metres in diameter.

Take for instance the Connector Road from Waterloo to Felicity. This was once a busy thoroughfare saving motorists several minutes, and fuel, and affording drivers a scenic view, fresh air and an ease from the traffic on the Southern Main Road from Couva to Chaguanas.

Now that road is impassable because it has been left to deteriorate due to lack of maintenance and even the bridge along the road has fallen apart.

The same thing can be said for the road connecting Couva to Waterloo. It has started falling apart as large potholes are now present.

I think the $13 million would be better spent on fixing the roads throughout the country and this sum will certainly go a long way if spent prudently. The Government has time and again boasted of its prudence in spending so we should get twice the number of roads fixed as we got in the past.

Make roads look like roads before erecting signs.

WKS HOSEIN, Chaguanas