Sando teen missing

Aaisha Khan

AN 18-year-old girl has been missing for the past three days and police are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Aaisha Khan of Bronte Village in San Fernando was last seen on Saturday leaving her home.

Her stepfather made a missing persons report to the police.

She was wearing a black and white dress and a black hijab. She is of East Indian descent, five foot six inches tall, with a brown complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the nearest police station.