Pooran hits 118 but WI lose six straight

West Indies' batsman Nicholas Pooran reacts as he leaves the crease after being dismissed by Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews yesterday. (AP PHOTO)

NICHOLAS POORAN scored his maiden international hundred but the West Indies lost their sixth consecutive match in the ICC Cricket World Cup yesterday.

The struggling Caribbean outfit were beaten by 23 runs by Sri Lanka, in a clash of two eliminated teams, at Chester-le-Street, England.

Chasing a victory target of 339, TT's Pooran struck 118 runs off 103 deliveries, inclusive of 11 fours and four sixes, and received useful support from Fabian Allen who hit his highest One-Day International score of 51 (32 balls, seven fours and a six).

However, both batsmen were dismissed in quick succession as the WI finished on 315/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga was the leading bowler for Sri Lanka with three wickets for 55 runs.

Sri Lanka, who were sent in to bat by WI captain Jason Holder, reached 338/6 with Avishka Fernando scoring a career-best 104, Kusal Perera 64, Lahiru Thirimanne 45 not out and Kusal Mendis 39. Holder claimed two wickets for 59 runs.

The WI, who are ninth on the ten-team standings with three points, will play their final game in this World Cup on Thursday, against bottom-placed Afghanistan, who have been beaten in all of their eight matches thus far.