Pinto, Oropoune register huge wins

Jeremiah Carimbocas,left, and Tyresse Bernard of the Oropune Police Youth Club celebrate after scoring against the Carapo Police Youth Club, yesterday, during the launch of the Commissioner of Police Football Cup competition, held at the Mickey Trotman Recreation Grounds, Pinto Road, Arima. Oropune PYC won the match 6-0.

PINTO and Oropoune Police Youth Clubs registered huge wins yesterday, as the inaugural Commissioner’s Cup kicked off.

In a double-header at the Mickey Trotman Recreation Ground, Pinto Road, Arima, Pinto trounced Brazil/San Raphael Police Youth Club 9-1 while Oropoune hammered Carapo Youth Club 6-0.

Jamal Williams was the star of the show for Pinto with a beaver-trick, with Nikosi Hernandez notching a hat-trick.

Stephen De Verteuil got the other items for Pinto.

In the earlier fixture, Player of the Match Kaylon Williams netted twice for Oropoune, while Kevin Greenidge Jr, Tyrese Bernard, Micah Lopez and Khymani Neptune chipped in with one apiece.

The Commissioner’s Cup is an Under-17 age group football tournament which will take place during this July-August school vacation. It involves 46 police youth clubs from TT.