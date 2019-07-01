Patient died waiting for a bed Gopeesingh slams health sector ‘disaster’

Dr Tim Gopeesingh.

CARONI East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh says one of his patient’s relatives died from a blood clot while waiting for a bed at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

He made the comment last Friday while piloting an Opposition motion calling on the House to condemn Government for mismanagement of the health sector and also calling for the implementation of remedial measures, policies and programmes.

He said there has been overcrowding at accident and emergency departments, scarcity of beds and patients suffering and dying as a result of complications from being on trolleys. He also said patients are unable to get medication and to be tested properly.

“And inevitably the patients die. I have two patients of mine whose relatives were at Port of Spain hospital over the last three or four months, since the closure of the central block. And despite me speaking to one of the senior doctors there, they couldn’t get a bed for three days.

“And the patient stayed there, got a deep vein thrombosis (blood clot in the veins, usually in the legs) and died as a result of (it) causing pulmonary embolism.”

An embolism is a blood clot caught in one of the arteries leading to the heart or lungs.

“This is unacceptable. When patients die like that, it pains you. It pains me. My whole life, I have been dedicated to medicine. Forget the politics. The politics is by the wayside. And I don’t know why I was here in the first place.”

He said the Government has presided, over the last four years, over the near-devastation of the public health sector, with deepening crises at virtually all hospitals and other institutions.

“Daily, the lives of patients who depend on the services of the state health sector are endangered. The health sector has become a disaster area under this Government. In the major hospitals daily, horror scenes abound of emergency departments overflowing with patients on wheelchairs and trolleys waiting for days to obtain critical medical treatment, with many dying on trolleys.”

He said having patients in corridors and on trolleys is totally unacceptable for any developed country, and for a government that has spent close to $21.6 billion in four years from 2016-2019. He compared this to the five years of the People’s Partnership administration

, when $21.7 billion was spent on the health sector.

He called for the Prime Minister to remove and replace Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, whom he decried as the “worst minister of health,” and to initiate policies and programmes to save lives.