No charges yet for promoter on bomb threat

Passengers on board the Galleons Passage look on as the ferry docks in the Scarborough port.

A Tunapuna party promoter remains in custody while investigators meet with staff of the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions this afternoon to decide what he will be charged with.

Police said the 43-year-old Pasea man has not yet been charged for allegedly calling in a bomb threat aboard a Scarborough vessel, but might be charged today.

Investigators said if charged he will most likely appear before a Tunapuna magistrate, who will then transfer the matter to Tobago.

The man was arrested at his home last Thursday by the Tunapuna CID, led by Sgt Sean Ammon.