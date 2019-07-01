Moruga man found dead after home invasion

File photo

A MORUGA man was found dead at his home after a home invasion on Sunday morning.

Police said Sookram Daniel’s hands were bound and tied and his body found in the living room of his Bois Jean Jean house, which had been ransacked. His body was discovered by his 79-year-old father.

Police said about 7 am bandits entered Daniels’s home, beat himand robbed him of cash and jewellery. They believe the bandits were the same men who had earlier robbed his father, who lives next door.

In a statement, Daniel's father said three men armed with knives had entered his home Sunday morning and announced a hold-up.

They ordered him to hand over money and jewelleryand took over $6,000, then then ran out of the house.

The next day Daniel's father went to his son's house and found him dead.

An autopsy was expected to be done on Daniel’s body today at the Forensic Science Centre.

Homicide Region Three Police are investigating.