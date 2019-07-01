Mentally ill man shot after assaulting police in Arouca

File photo.

Police are investigating an incident in Arouca in which a mentally ill man was shot after he reportedly assaulted two police officers responding to a domestic disturbance.

Police said the man was at his mother's Pineridge Heights, Arouca, home at around 2.30 am on Sunday when he began biting her on the forehead.

The woman ran to the house of a neighbour, who locked the door after her. The man chased her and tried to open the door, but was unsuccessful.

Police were called and as they pulled up, the man kicked the police car door just as one of the officers was opening it to get out. He fell back onto the driver's seat, while the man slapped the other officer several times.

A crowd gathered after hearing the commotion and the man ran towards them.

One of the officers shot the man in the right shin.

Other police took the man to the Arima Hospital, where he was treated.