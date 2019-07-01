Laventille pensioner held for marijuana threatens police

Police are investigating an incident at the Port of Spain City Police Market Post in which a Laventille man reportedly threatened a police officer after he received bail for marijuana possession yesterday.

Police said the 65-year-old man, who is from Picton Road, was arrested on Sunday at around 2 pm at the market when he was found with a quantity of marijuana.

He was arrested by acting Sgt McShine and Cpl John and charged for the possession by PC Roberts. He appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate today and was fined $3,000.

When he went back to the police post to collect items confiscated during the arrest he told an officer, "I know where you live."

The officer told the man that he was doing his job and was not afraid.

Newsday understands the officer made a report to other senior officers, who advised him to be careful.