Holy Faith Couva capture Under-16 title

HOLY FAITH Convent of Couva made a clean sweep at the recently held finals of the Flow/SSCL (Secondary Schools Cricket League) Girls Lower School Under-16 cricket competition.

The finals, which took place at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, was a face-off between Holy Faith Couva and Rio Claro West Secondary School. In the end, Holy Faith Convent made 76 runs for three wickets in 11.1 overs, with Player of the Match Shunelle Sawh hitting 33 and Azariyah Ali 14, in response to Rio Claro’s 75/8 off their allotted 15 overs. This competition marks the end of yet another fantastic season of the SSCL. Flow came on board as a sponsor of this tournament three years ago. “Flow believes in the power of sport. We look at this investment in sport as one solution to encourage youth to improve themselves,” said Jacinta Pinard, Flow’s Brand and Communications Manager.

“We believe by supporting organisations such as the SSCL, Flow has contributed to making the future of our next generation of athletes a better place. The Girls’ 16-and-Under competition is another successful tournament which highlights talented players on the pitch,” she added.