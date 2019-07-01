Gun found under school desk

Staff at a secondary school in Tobago discovered a gun under a desk around 5pm on Thursday.

The .177 air pistol was retrieved by police from the Shirvan Road station.

The weapon appears to be the one seen in the possession of students in a social media video on Tuesday. Teenage boys, dressed in school uniform, were seen playing with the gun and smoking.

The police, in a release, said the principal was notified and immediately contacted them.

The release said, “One of the teenagers seen in the video had previously visited the station accompanied by his parents and handed over one magazine for the air pistol on Wednesday. An air pistol is not classified as a firearm, however a person must have permission from the commissioner of police to purchase or own one.”

On Wednesday, during the police weekly media briefing in Port of Spain, CoP Gary Griffith called on parents to see this incident as a wake-up call to begin to carefully monitor the activities of their children.