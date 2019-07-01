Do away with SEA sin

THE EDITOR: The Ministry of Education needs to address the mental torture of the children of our nation with the current SEA examination. We need to consider the depth of despair that the nation has to bear with the continuance of this dreaded form of assessment. The wilful and deliberate subjection of our children and parents to the rigours of the SEA is nothing short of a sinful act...doing deliberate harm to our children.

A sin my brothers, is a thought or an act that intentionally or unintentionally does harm to another human being in the sight of God. The SEA examination is an abomination to the nation. I am praying for the cessation of this insensitive form of assessment that has scared the society through the years of its existence. We must do better.

Many voices have risen over the years and even louder in recent times... to do away with the SEA and allow the nation to breath. But who is listening? There is no discounting the numerous casualties as a consequence of the SEA; the low self esteem, the despondency, the lack of hope and even, in some instances, degeneration to a life of crime.

The authorities need to ‘repent’ for the suffering experienced by the individuals who struggle through the year of preparation. The situation has risen to high heavens.

Today, hundreds of children cry uncontrollably after not getting their ‘first’ or ‘second’ choice selection. What an indictment of our nation’s education system. And some of us just stand by and watch the children cry.

We have to console so many parents and children after the announcements of the results. Then there are the perpetual arguments about the prestige and non prestige school placements.

What we are embracing in our bosom is a contravention of the natural law of progression for our aspiring scholars and the lack of a reasonable and fair opportunity for advancement in the world.

I am compelled to ask the dreaded question... why is SEA still a part of the education system? Any reasonable person will appreciate the damage being done and the long term effects of this system... one that has evolved over the years, into a virtual monster in our midst.

Our leaders need to heed the call...hear the cries. This behemoth of our education system must fall. Down with the SEA! ...up with a modern, more practical assessment system. May God help us all in righting this wrong!

Terrence Honore, San Fernando