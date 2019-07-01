Cuffie wants to improve digital literacy

Minister Maxie Cuffie.

Maxie Cuffie, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Public Administration, today said the Telecommunications Authority 's (TATT) achievements are laying the foundation for the Government National Information Communication Technology (NICT) plan for 2018-2022.

Speaking at TATT’s interfaith service to mark its 15th anniversary at the Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain, Cuffie said the NICT plan will improve connectivity to create a world-class ICT infrastructure to facilitate increased availability, improved connectivity speed and increased affordability of telecommunications and broadcasting services to end users.

“This will be achieved through increased ICT usage in education; more efficient access and use of ICT human resources, and more productive usage of Internet access for citizens in less developed areas.

He said ICT access centres would be st up which would provide wifi and computers for use by the communities: "Maracas, Penal, Cumana, Guayaguayare and Todd’s Road, to name a few. Digital government – we will leverage digital technology to allow for easier interaction among the Government, citizens and private sector.”