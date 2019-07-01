Crown Point couple charged for cocaine

A 65-year-old man and a woman were expected to appear before the Scarborough Magistrates' Court yesterday, charged for possession and trafficking of cocaine.

The couple was arrested and charged after police discovered the drug hidden in a green paint tin in their living room, while executing a dangerous drug warrant at their home in Crown Point on Saturday morning.

In an unrelated matter, a man was arrested and charged for the possession of cocaine hidden in an inhaler, near the Bon Accord Government Primary School.

Police were on patrol on Saturday morning when the man, who was riding a bicycle, changed direction when he spotted the police. They stopped and searched the 58-year-old man and found a blue inhaler containing a small transparent plastic wrap with the cocaine weighing 1.7 grammes. He was scheduled to appear before the Scarborough Magistrates' Court too.