Crime Stoppers: Beware counterfeit goods

A table at the Hyatt Regency Hotel shows various counterfeit items which include fake toiletries, pharmaceuticals, clothing and accessories which were confiscated from local police exercises.

While they may be more convenient and cost-effective, counterfeit pharmaceuticals, foods and liquor can have serious legal and health consequences, according to speakers at a conference aimed at understanding the illicit trade at the Hyatt Regency Hotel this morning.

One of the speakers, Crime Stoppers Director Darrin Carmichael, said while the public might not consider the sale of counterfeit products a serious crime, it could have severe impacts on the economy and could possibly be linked to more serious crimes.

He said one of the major challenges to countering the sale and influx of counterfeit items in TT was communication and partnership between law enforcement, private sector and the consumers.

"The illicit trade poses serious economic, environmental and social risks and acts as a source of funding for terrorist organisations worldwide.

"In 2017, an estimated US$1.1 trillion was generated by the illicit trade and the trend indicated that it could reach up to $2.8 trillion by 2022. With over 200 unmanned ports and open coastline, which illicit traders can exploit."

Asked how consumers could identify counterfeit items if they were being sold in reputable businesses, Carmichael said the first indicator would be if certain brand-name items were being sold cheaply.

If something seems too good to be true, it usually is, he said. "So one of the things that is a clear giveaway is the cost. You're not going to get a name-brand item at a very cheap price. You want to be sure the brand you're buying matches what you know to be the market price.

"We intend latching onto this programme to launch some advertising and public awareness campaigns. We have a very strong offensive against the illegal tobacco market, because it's very harmful not only to the economy, but to your health as well."

For his part former Interpol official and managing director of Ellis and Associates Global Ltd Michael Ellis said there have been cases where the consumption of "bootleg" alcohol brands has led to deaths.

He said while often dismissed by law enforcement as a "trivial" crime, the counterfeit trade is now being looked at more seriously by police in Europe as it has been linked to terrorist financing, murder and the drug trade.

"Criminals working in the undergrowth are making so much money that it's feeding priority crimes, and as an enforcement strategy, you might find trends and information you're seeking to take out serious crimes."

Ellis also said the counterfeit trade has a serious impact on the economy, as it costs Europe ten billion Euros annually in lost revenue.