CoP: This is not a new Life Sport

JOB WELL DONE: Players Jeremiah Carimbocas, left, and Tyresse Bernard of Oropune Police Youth Club celebrate a goal as their team won 6-0 against Carapo Youth Club.

COMMISSIONER of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith on Sunday declared there are no similarities between the Commissioner's Cup and the controversial Life Sport and Hoop of Life programmes which took place under the former People's Partnership (PP) government. As national security minister in the PP, Griffith'a alarms about Life Sport being used for criminal activity led to then prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar shutting down the programme on July 25, 2014. Then sports minister Anil Roberts resigned six days later. Griffith was subsquently fired by Persad-Bissessar as national security minister in a subsequent Cabinet reshuffle on February 2, 2015. Griffith then said he was fired because he stood on principle. Speaking in the House of Representatives on July 31, 2018, the Prime Minister said Griffith's exposure of wrongdoing in Life Sport was one of the reasons why he supported his nomination as CoP. "He stood up for the people of TT against a Cabinet that was prepared to bury and hide Life Sport. This country has not overcome the effects of Life Sport up to this day,” Dr Rowley declared. Rowley said Life Sport was a “$400 million criminal empire that was being funded by the State.”

Speaking to reporters at the launch of the Cup at the Mickey Trotman Ground in Pinto, Griffith said. "It's total chalk and cheese." Unlike Life Sport and Hoop of Life, Griffith said, " This is not a case of hundreds of millions of dollars being pumped and given to certain persons and finding different avenues where funds are not utilised in the right manner." He said there is no excess fuinding, no middlemen, no managers and no individuals who are getting contracts. Griffith recalled that Life Sport provided an opportunity for people to become involved in criminal activity.

Griffith explained that all the funding being provided for the Cup is to ensure that young people channel their energy into positive activities and away from crime. " This is a police invasion. We are actually invading communities, not by the fist but by a handshake." Describing the Cup as more than a football tournament, Griffith said it shatters the perception that the the police's sole focus is on law enforcement, hard targeting and the tough aspect of policing.

He explained the Cup is similar to Operation Cease Fire in Boston, which was aimed at reducing youth gun violence. "The more we do this kind of policing, the less type of policing will be necessary in law enforcement and arrests and targeting," Griffith said. He explained the tournament can help build communities and develop positive characteristics such as punctuality and teamwork in young people. An avid sportsman who has been involved with various national teams over the years, Griffith hinted that some of the young people involved in the Cup could have the opportunity to get selected for any of the national football teams, get international scholarships or professional contracts to play football in Europe.