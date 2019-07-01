Concerns over Edinburgh Road

THE EDITOR: I am very concerned about the condition of Edinburgh Road in Central Trinidad which is often used by motorists to drive from Chase Village to the Caparo Valley Brasso Road. The road has not been properly maintained and there are several areas that are in urgent need of repair.

I will identify four areas of the road that require immediate attention. In the section from the Rice Mill Complex to the directional sign identifying the way to Cashew Gardens North, there are at least ten places in which the edge of the road has been broken off.

Then there is a large rough patch in the vicinity of Willburry Mini Mart. Further along, there is a deep hole around the bend near to the WASA facility, Carlsen Field Well No. 3. This is a hazard especially to motorists using the road at night.

The fourth area I wish to identify is a long section of the roadway from the corner of Thompson Road to the junction of Caparo Valley Brasso Road. In this section there are many potholes and craters that make driving very challenging. This is the worst section of the road and it continues to deteriorate. I hope that the public authorities will give urgent attention to the repair of the Edinburgh Road.

Ian Green, Couva