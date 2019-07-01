Charge room under a tent Arima Municipal police abandon building

UNDER A TENT: The charge room of the Arima Municipal police is under a tent.

THE Arima municipal police abandoned their office on Sanchez Street last Friday and the charge room is now under a tent pitched in the yard outside the building. Officers have been complaining for years about the dilapidated building.

Spokesperson for the officers, Supt Erica Prieto said, “The Arima municipal police are not protesting. We just want everyone to be aware that we have been working under unhealthy, unsafe, and risky conditions for many years.”

Prieto said the police have complained that the building is termite-infested and they are also fearful of the risk of cancer as an asbestos ceiling is showing signs of serious wear and tear.

A female officer had to go on sick leave recently after termite droppings fell into her eye, causing serious discomfort and inability to wear her contact lenses. Others were said to have developed rashes because of infested uniforms, which have been set aside to be burnt.

When Newsday visited the station, most of the furniture was in the yard, as well as a motorcycle. Prieto said the premium gas needed for the motorcyle was deemed too expensive and it has not been used for over two years. The municipal police share yard space with the Arima Town Hall.

“It’s been almost three years since we were told we were going to be moved. We were supposed to be moved to a building at Mausica Road, but the owner has revoked the proposal.

“We have no intention of withholding our services, but we cannot continue to work like this. Our telephone service has been disconnected for some time now, so we are forced to use cellphones. Our charge room and dormitory are now under two tents in the yard, because the building is infested with termites.”

She said that several years ago, the asbestos ceiling was reported but instead of removing it completely, it was covered up with another ceiling. That ceiling is now falling apart and the asbestos ceiling is exposed once again.

She said that the building which housed 62 officers was condemned as unsuitable by health and safety professionals in 1992, 27 years ago.

“Most of the officers are female and they have to share two washrooms and four dilapidated pieces of sponge which serve as mattresses to rest on. Everyone has to bathe with buckets, as the showers do not work and there are always water shortage issues.

The municipal police are expecting another 25 officers to join them in a month. They have occupied the building for the last 30 years.