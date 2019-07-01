Bypass road in East dangerous

THE EDITOR: The Ministry of Works and Infrastructure is currently upgrading the bypass road from the eastern Main Road at the Valencia junction to the Toco Main Road.

However, there are two major landslips that have damaged the road. There are also several potholes that require attention.

These problems have resulted in traffic being reduced to a single lane at the landslips areas and on reaching the potholes drivers have to turn left or right to avoid damage to their vehicles and or a blown tyre.

It would not take much to pave the affected area – about 50 metres long – which has deteriorated to the state its in due to lack of regular maintenance.

Also, warning signs are vital in the areas of the landslips, as the road becomes especially dangerous at night, particularly for drivers using the road for the first time.

DOMINIC SALVARY, Champs Fleurs