N Touch
Monday 1 July 2019
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Bypass road in East dangerous

THE EDITOR: The Ministry of Works and Infrastructure is currently upgrading the bypass road from the eastern Main Road at the Valencia junction to the Toco Main Road.

However, there are two major landslips that have damaged the road. There are also several potholes that require attention.

These problems have resulted in traffic being reduced to a single lane at the landslips areas and on reaching the potholes drivers have to turn left or right to avoid damage to their vehicles and or a blown tyre.

It would not take much to pave the affected area – about 50 metres long – which has deteriorated to the state its in due to lack of regular maintenance.

Also, warning signs are vital in the areas of the landslips, as the road becomes especially dangerous at night, particularly for drivers using the road for the first time.

DOMINIC SALVARY, Champs Fleurs

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Bypass road in East dangerous"

Letters to the Editor

A sign of progress

THE EDITOR: Well, the inconvenience has begun in the area of the Curepe interchange construction…

Some more equal

THE EDITOR: I retired from the teaching service in 2007 after working for 35 years.…

Mocking the West Indies

THE EDITOR: The mimicking of Cottrell’s accustomed victory march and salute on taking a wicket…