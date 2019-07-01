Bon Accord students rewarded for excellence

A Bon Accord Government Primary School student receives a prize in the Star Class Project 2018-2019 awards.

Students of the Bon Accord Government Primary school were rewarded by the Star Class Project for excellence last Thursday. The Star Class Project began last year when Bon Accord alumni from the Bon Accord and Canaan community decided to appreciate, encourage and reward excellence from their alma mater. The initiative was launched by retired sergeant Brian Marcelle, Hazel-Ann George, Dr Alison Williams and others.

The students capturing the 2018-2019 prizes were: Zakiel Denoon (Most Improved Male), Shania Louis (Most Improved Female) and Rashida Cave (Rising Star). The student capturing the Star Student award 2018-2019 was Jadon Williams, who was awarded a bicycle and token.