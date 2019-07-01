Beware WhatsApp misuse

THE EDITOR: Our modern day technological development is also an excellent tool in the hands of the criminal element worldwide and Trinidad and Tobago is no exception.

Those who are bent on committing the most hideous crimes are on every public tech device, looking for ways and means to make contact with people who are vulnerable and not alert enough to see what is taking place. Our youths are being targeted daily with the female gender being highly susceptible to all types of perverted criminal behaviour.

To our parents it is important that your child be well educated about what is taking place. Recently we had the incident of a teen being raped after meeting someone on Whattsapp this is just one such crime but it goes deeper than this. We now have the issue of human trafficking believe me this app will come as an excellent tool to search for victims.

So to all our Whatapp fanatics know that you are under the microscope being watched by the criminal elements who are searching for opportunities.

A. Rampersad via email