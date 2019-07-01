Arima Mayor: Probe launched into police 'protest'

Equipment and furniture placed in the yard of the Arima Municpal Police compound last Friday as the officers complained about the condition of the building.

ARIMA Mayor Lisa Morris Julian, in response to complaints about the conditions under which Municipal Police officers were working, told Newsday the Mayor’s office was already making arrangements to move the officers to a location, which should be able to accommodate close to 100 officers. However, the Mayor also revealed that several of the officers who were on shift last Friday might be under investigation for their actions that day.

Julian said, on Friday, officers were seen by councilmen dragging old fans, furniture and beds out of the Municipal police station and putting them in front of the gate of the Arima Town Hall on Sanchez street, which houses the Municipal Police.

When Julian returned at about 2 am on Saturday she saw the gates of the Town Hall blocked with the old items, and the roadside where councillors would usually park blocked with “No parking” signs.

On Sorzano street there was a taxi parked in front of the entrance there and the gate was padlocked.

The Mayor said a motion was made to investigate the officers who did the act but could not tell if all or some of the officers on shift were involved.

The mayor said the new compound was being looked at for a period of months and the building was in the valuation stages of its acquisition.

She added that the corporation was also in the process of repairing a downed mobile unit to accommodate the officers even further.

“At no point did I say that we did not need a police post but I know I did what I had to do,” the mayor said.