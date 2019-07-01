A sign of progress

THE EDITOR: Well, the inconvenience has begun in the area of the Curepe interchange construction site. I just hope there are enough police on hand to direct motorists safely through the intersection.

However, as bothersome as the change in traffic flow may be for most of us, I see this as a teething time while we anticipate the new interchange that will soon come to form.

In a nation that experiences slow traffic in many areas, I am glad for any inconvenience that I can eventually trade in for better, more efficient roads.

It is about time that Trinidad comes into the 21st century and this project, along with the extension of the Solomon Hochoy Highway to Point Fortin, the new Soogrim Trace roundabout, the extension of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway to Manzanilla and the completion of the new highway to Toco are all good indicators of the much needed progress.

I don’t care which party does it, as long as I am able to travel to where I need to go without facing the dreaded traffic jam.

DORIAN SINGH via e-mail