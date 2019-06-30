[UPDATED] Three killed on Sunday

File photo

THREE murders on Sunday in Tunapuna, Laventille and Sea Lots have taken the murder toll to 260 for the year.

The three dead men have been identified as Kevin Figaro, 32, Kareem Taylor, 20, and Ronald Joseph, 38.

In the earliest incident, 32-year-old Figaro was found dead by police at his Maingot Road, Tunapuna home at about 3.30 am.

According to police sources the dead man’s sister, who lives on the same compound, heard gunshots and alerted the police. When they arrived on the scene they found him dead.

A few hours later, just before 6 am, 20-year-old Taylor was approached by gunmen in Trou Macacque, Laventille and shot dead.

The third fatality took place in Sea Lots at about 3 pm where Rondell Thomas was shot by gunmen. Police said that no motive has been established in any of these murders and no arrest has been made.

The bodies were removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where autopsies are expected to be done today. Investigations are continuing.