Senate debates firearms, pension

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi PHOTO BY ANGELO M MARCELLE

THE Senate will debate firearms and pension legislation when it sits from 10 am at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre on Tuesday. Under the Firearms Amendment Bill 2019, there will be increased penalties for people having a firearm without a firearms user licence.

On summary conviction for a first offence, an offender will pay a fine of $500,000 and be sentenced to imprisonment for ten years. Second and third offences carry terms of imprisonment of 25 years and life respectively. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is expected to open debate on this bill.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is expected to open debate on the Miscellaneous Provisions (Pensions) Bill 2019 later in the sitting. This bill seeks to amend the retiring allowances, Prime Ministers' Pension and Judges and Salaries Pensions Acts. The House of Representatives is due to sit at 1.30 pm at Tower D on Wednesday. The main item on the agenda is to debate a motion to approve the draft of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (Local Government and Tobago House of Assembly) Order 2019.

At that sitting, it remains to be seen whether or not Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal will apologise for statements he made against Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds. Speaker of the House, Bridgid Annisette-George indicated at last Friday's sitting that she received a letter from Opposition Whip David Lee, proposing that Moonilal will give a written personal explanation at the next sitting of the House. Annisette-George granted leave for this to be done.

The Public Accounts Enterprises Committee is expected to hold a public hearing at Tower D from 10 am on Wednesday. The committee, which is chaired by Opposition Senator Wade Mark, will examine the audited financial statements of InvestTT Limited from 2014 to 2017.