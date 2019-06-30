PrideTT apologises for error in schedule

In a recent Newsday article, PrideTT disclosed they had a couple of events scheduled with the United Nations. However, Josh Ryan, co-organiser of PrideTT would like to retract that statement.

"We were in the talks with persons in the UN but activities were not confirmed, regrettably a draft calendar went out with these events without that confirmation. We will continue our talks with persons at the UN and hope to have them involved in future endeavours," he said.