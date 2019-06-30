New motives in Caparo murder

THE death of 64-year-old Carl Emmanuel was initially believed to be a case of an attempted-robbery turned to murder, but investigators said they are now looking at "other possibilities."

Police did not disclose the nature of the other possibilities saying the investigation is ongoing.

Emmanuel lived at Chickland Road, Caparo.

Police said the Emmanuel and his wife were visiting a parcel of his land off Bally Road, Flanagin Town, near Caparo, shortly after 5 pm on Thursday when a masked man walked up to them.

The man, pointing a gun at Emmanuel, announced a robbery about 100 metres from the road. The gunman ordered Emmanuel to hand over the keys for his white Toyota Hilux which was parked nearby in the sparsely populated area.

Emmanuel was searching for the keys and without warning, the gunman shot him in the face.

The frantic wife began to scream as the gunman ran off. He stopped a short distance away, police said, and fired a final shot then fled. Emmanuel received injuries to his leg.

Police were contacted and Snr Supt Seepersad, W/Cpl Gomes, PC Nanan and Jones and other police from Central Division responded and searched for the gunman who remains at large.

The injured Emmanuel was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where he later died.

Police from Chaguanas CID, Brasso police station and Homicide Bureau Region III are investigating.