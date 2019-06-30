NACTA predicts bad tidings for UNC

DESPITE losing some popular support in the marginal San Fernando West as its MP, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi remains more popular than several incumbent United National Congress (UNC) MPs in safe seats.

The PNM remains on course to retain both San Fernando West and San Fernando East in next year's general elections.

The UNC is facing an internal crisis and does not want to form an election alliance with any political parties for either the local government or general elections. These were some of the findings in the latest North American Teachers Caribbean Association (NACTA) tracking poll which was released yesterday.

While many voters do not feel Al-Rawi is an effective representative and are disillusioned with the PNM, the UNC does not provide a credible alternative in the seat.

NACTA also said Al-Rawi is not as popular as fellow PNM MPs Esmond Forde and Terrence Deyalsingh, in the marginal seats of Tunapuna and St Joseph respectively.

A number of public infrastructure and housing projects taking place in all marginal seats in the country, NACTA said, will ensure the PNM retains the five marginals it won in 2015. Those are San Fernando West, St Joseph, Tunapuna, Moruga/Tableland and Toco/Sangre Grande.

NATCA predicts the PNM will retain all of its marginals unless there is a major transformation within the UNC.

Outside of such an event, NACTA said the UNC will not add to the 18 seats it now has. To form the government, a political party must win at least 21 of the 41 seats in the Hose of Representatives.

NATCA also indicated that the UNC is internal crisis and its leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has repeatedly ruled out an election alliance with any other party as happened in 2010. On local government elections, NACTA said the PNM will "coast home" to victory if the election is called soon.

The PNM seems set to retain control of the San Fernando City Corporation with no significant Opposition presence in its nine electoral districts. Voters are divided as to whether local government elections will be held this year.

The poll showed 54 per cent saying elections will be held, compared to 26 per cent who said no and 20 per cent who offered no opinion. The findings of the poll in other constituencies and local boroughs will be presented in a separate release.