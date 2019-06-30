Jaric Titans move into U-13, U-15 finals

Trendsetter Hawks’ Nieem Taylor moves past the challenge of Jaric Titans’ Kyle James during yesterday’s Under-13 semi-final match.

NARISSA FRASER

THE Republic Cup National Youth Football League, which began on June 1, continued yesterday with its semi-final matches at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima.

A total of 12 teams faced off in the Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 categories to secure their spots in next week’s finals.

The Under-11 games were 50 minutes each with nine-a-side teams. The first match between SKHY FC and Pro Series began with some excitement as Kai Williams of SKHY FC found the back of the net in the seventh minute. SKHY FC were on their way to victory but a 40th minute equaliser from Jasai Theophilous, who was the MVP of the match, took the teams to penalty kicks where it ended in heartbreak for SKHY as Pro Series won 5-4.

Trendsetter Hawks I cruised past Queen’s Park Football Academy 2-0 in the second Under-11 semi; both goals scored by Ishan Miller.

Jaric Titans faced Trendsetter Hawks II in an Under-13 semi. The matches in this category were 60 minutes long but the coaches seemed tense as they were pacing and shouting on the sidelines.

The Titans supporters were also at the edge of their seats until Denton Alleyne copped a late goal, leading the Titans to a 1-0 victory. Alleyne said the match was easy for him and that he is looking forward to scoring more goals in the final.

Trendsetter Hawks I defeated the Point Fortin Youth FA 1-0 with a late goal from Mordecai Ford.

Following in the footsteps of their younger counterparts, the Jaric Titans Under-15 squad earned a 2-0 victory over Santa Cruz United, with Orlando Jones finding the back of the net in the 36th and 50th minute.

The day ended the same way it began - with penalties. FC Ginga faced off with Trincity Nationals where it remained goalless at the end of regulation time. Trincity Nationals went on to win 4-2 on penalties.

The finals will be held on July 6 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo from 10 am.