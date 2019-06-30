Drug bust, Goodwood Park

A member of a well known business family is expected to stand before a Port of Spain magistrate after a warrant was executed at his home, leading to the discovery cash, marijuana cultivating apparatus and marijuana which police believe was being cultivated at the suspect's home.



According to sources the was intercepted by police at about 3am on Sunday in the Western Main Road with a quantity of marijuana and shortly after executed a warrant to search his Goodwood Park home.

Ultimately police found 10.2 grams of marijuana along with the cash and growing apparatus.



At around midday on Sunday he was charged with one count of possession, one count of cultivating marijuana and two counts of being in possession of marijuana related apparatus.

More on this as it becomes available.