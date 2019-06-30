CSO starts business survey

Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis

PLANNING Minister Camille Robinson-Regis announced that the the Central Statistical Office (CSO) has begun the Annual Survey of Business Establishments with the release of surveys last Friday.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the ministry yesterday. Robinson-Regis urged all businesses selected in the survey to assist by completing the questionnaire and returning to the CSO by the due date.

Failure to comply could lead to prosecution under the Statistics Act with a fine of up to a $2,000. The ministry said if this happens firms will still need to complete the questionnaire. The initial time frame for the return of responses is 30 days after the first notice.

The data collected are strictly confidential and used solely for developing summary tables and will not be used for purposes of taxation, investigation or regulations. This survey excludes government units, agricultural holdings and financial institutions and captures up-to-date basic information on the operations of business units and institutions.

The final results of the survey provide statistics critical to our understanding of the structure, trends, and levels of economic activity in TT.

The data collected are primarily financial in nature and consists of the expenditure, revenue, assets and liabilities of the establishment.

The information supplied by the sampled businesses is collated by the National Accounts Division of the CSO to estimate the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). GDP is the total market value of all goods and services produced in TT in a given year.

Government will use this GDP data when making decisions about infrastructure investments to promote domestic and international competitiveness and in the formulation of fiscal, monetary and foreign exchange policies.

The results of surveys like this one assist our national planners, business associations, and investors in evaluating the size and performance of the various industries in the economy and help formulate policy and inform decisions about the future. Responses to the questionnaire are required by law.