Brianna’s got it in the bag Young fashionista designs quote totes

Brianna Rodrigues is a young entrepreneur with her B Beauty and Fashion enterprise. PHOTOS BY ANGELO MARCELLE

NEED a sturdy, fashionable bag for a morning at the beach or a body scrub for your particular skin type? Eleven-year-old entrepreneur Brianna Rodrigues has got you in the bag.

Newsday Kids spoke with Brianna, who is home-schooled, and her mother Niki last week during a visit to their Diego Martin home.

Niki recalled her daughter loved mixing things together like perfumes, sugar and her father's contact lens solution for random experimentation Her elder sister Aimee-Leigh suggested to Brianna instead of wasting products she should come up with a product to sell like body scrubs. She also had an interest in fashion and would assist her mother in picking items during business trips for her clothing line Daughters of the King.

And so B Beauty and Fashion was launched in June last year with custom-made body scrubs and customisable tote bags, with body butters added in September.

The different types of tote bags include: reversible bags, quote totes (tote bags with inspirational quotes), canvas bags with fabric, heritage totes, bandana bags and bandana/canvas bags. Brianna said the bags can be used for shopping, going to the market and for books in the library, a regular place for the Rodrigues family. They can also be used to go the beach, pool, work or to school.

Her mother does the majority of the sewing of the bags but Brianna does the design, picks out the fabrics, chooses the colours and paints the quote using a stencil; Niki believes she got her sense of fashion from her.

Brianna enjoys the painting of the bags most of all especially in an ombre style where the colour changes in shade from start to finish. For one piece with the quote "You don't have to be perfect to be amazing" the colour goes from a deep purple at the bottom to a burnt orange at the top and for Brianna it makes her think of a sunrise.

The most popular bag is the quote tote "Take a leap of faith" in various colours. Asked what has been the response to the bags Brianna said: "People are saying they are really great. They are really liking them. I'm proud of it. But not too much."

She said she is especially happy to see how far she has come in designing the bags.

"It is fun to make bags and knowing that I make people happy."

She was also pleased that her bags can be used instead of plastic bags.

"We have 12 years to fix the planet before it's too late," she added, a reference to a finding by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Climate Assessment.

As part of her environmentally-friendly business model she also utilises used coffee grounds in her body scrubs.

"Just do little things to help."

Niki said it is all about being organic and re-purposing clothes like old ties and jeans. She added the totes are "unique and special to what people want to say and their own sense of style."

She said the scrubs and body butters are also customisable–clients can choose what carrier oils, what base they want et cetera–and are based on the client's needs such as to treat dry skin.

The customisable bags start at $65 and Niki pointed out they are made with strong and sturdy canvas material. The bags were initially marketed for children but adults mostly but for themselves or as gifts. They also have a package with a bag, body scrubs and body butter.

Niki said with their big family (Brianna has seven siblings) it is important that her daughter find something she likes to do and the two of them have something that they can share and spend time doing.

She explained that she and her husband do not give the children allowances because in life "nobody gives you money to do nothing." This has inspired a spirit of entrepreneurship in their children as a means to having their own money­–big sister Aimee-Leigh runs cupcake shop Princess Cupcakes and big brother Andrew has a power-washing business.

Niki said as a home-school family she is able to see their natural inclinations, skills and talents and encourage them. She said, as with her other children, any time Brianna wants to call it quits with the business she can but she must find another activity to replace it.

"The devil finds work for idle hands."

Brianna said that she may stick with designing bags or do something else in the fashion industry when she get older. She added that she definitely wants to go into business.

Asked what advice she has for potential young entrepreneurs Brianna encouraged them to work for a while, try it out and do research before officially launching the business.

"Being young you may get more orders because people want to support young people."

She said they should continue to do the activity if they have a passion for it.

For those interested in Brianna's products you can call or WhatsApp 753-9087 to place your order or check them out on Facebook at B Beauty and Fashion.