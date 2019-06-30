2021 Youth Games may feature nine disciplines

IT is possible that athletes will compete in nine sports when the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games are held in TT.

The TT Commonwealth Games Association has made a proposal to the Commonwealth Games Federation to have track and field, cycling, boxing, netball, tennis, football, beach volleyball, rugby and swimming.

TT was bidding against Gibraltar for the Games, but got the nod after a stellar presentation by the TT Olympic Committee. TT was announced as the host country on June 21.

Some of the possible venues where events will be held are the National Cycling Velodrome, National Aquatic Centre, Hasely Crawford Stadium and Turtle Beach in Tobago.