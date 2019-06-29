Young: No spike in under-17 crimes

National Security Minister Stuart Young

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young has said there has been no increase in heinous crimes by minors.

He was responding to a question from Oropouche East MP Vidia Gayadeen-Gopeesingh, in the House on Friday, who asked about measures to reduce the number of minors involved in criminality with the increase of heinous crimes perpetrated by minors and their consequential deaths.

Young replied the police service has no data to support the statement that there is an increase of heinous crimes perpetrated by minors. He said the records indicated that over the period 2014 to 2018 the number of serious crimes committed by people under the age of 17 years has fluctuated but he did not provide the figures for this period.

He said, notwithstanding this, the police service as part of its mandate endeavours to reduce the number minors involved in criminal activity a number of initiatives.

He reported the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit has utilised combined suppression methods comprising sustained surveillance, visits to emerging gang members, increased patrols, arrests and prosecution, more zealous investigations and intelligence gathering as well as crime prevention and community-relation activities. The unit has also visited schools, communities, PTA meetings and police caravans in at-risk areas to lecture about bullying.

Young reported the Child Protection Unit embarked on four preventative measures: joint outreach programmes with the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, Office of the Prime Minister (Gender Affairs Division) and hosting interactive sessions throughout the country targeting young people in schools in crisis, religious organisations and youth organisations; participated in a Youth Symposium for more than 800 students in June 2019; participated in a Child Protection Fair with more than 500 children in May 2019; and Commissioner of Police’s Cup Football Competition provides alternative activities for the youth of TT.

He also said the National Security Ministry continued to target the youth-at-risk with the Civilian Conservation Corps programme and the Military-Led Academic Training Programme.