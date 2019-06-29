V’zuelan doctors helping migrants

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Friday said Venezuelan doctors who were in TT were helping the ministry address concerns that some Venezuelan migrants could have communicable diseases.

He made the disclosure to reporters after the handover of Tower A of the Mahogany Court housing project in Mt Hope.

Deyalsingh said since the Venezuelan migrant registration exercise was complete, the ministry was asking the Venezuelans who registered to come in for free, confidential testing.

He said Venezuelan doctors who were bilingual were part of the ministry's teams to reach out to the migrants. He reiterated that they would also receive items such as anti-retroviral drugs and condoms free of charge, as part of the "basket of services" being made available to all migrants in terms of health care for communicable diseases.

Outside of primary medical care, Deyalsingh reiterated that migrants would have to pay for those services.

He said the country had expanded its HIV response.

Deyalsingh said a public education campaign on the health care being offered to migrants has been ongoing for several months now.