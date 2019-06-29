UTT vie for another WoLF victory

UTT (University of TT) will be vying for another victory in the 2019 TT WoLF (Women’s League Football) season when they face Club Sando at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium Training Field in Marabella today, in Game Day Four action.

UTT inflicted a 20-0 hammering on Central Women last weekend, while Club Sando edged St Augustine FC 2-1.

Also on today’s schedule, St Augustine FC will meet St Augustine Juniors at the Eddie Hart Ground in Tacarigua, Central Women will host Police at the New Settlement Ground in Chaguanas while Queen’s Park and Malvern will square off at the Diego Martin Recreation Ground.

At the Defence Force headquarters in Chaguaramas, Defence Force will entertain Trincity Nationals and Tobago Chicas are carded to meet Jewels FC at the Mt Pleasant Ground.

All matches will kick off at 4 pm except the Tobago Chicas-Jewels FC match, which will begin at 6 pm.