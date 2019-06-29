UNC, Moonilal need more time for apology

Member for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal enjoys a good laugh at Parliament on Friday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

JULIEN NEAVES AND SEAN DOUGLAS

OPPOSITION Chief Whip David Lee has written the House Speaker asking that Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal's personal statement on the Privileges Committee report that he made a threatening comment to Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds be postponed.

On Wednesday a divided House voted to accept a report from the Privileges Committee on October 10 last year Moonilal made the threatening comment “Tha's why Snake have lead for you" and he was ordered to apologise at the next sitting.

Yesterday in Parliament he rose to deliver a personal statement but House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George immediately intervened saying that she received no notice before now of his intention and stood down the matter until a typewritten statement could be delivered.

Lee in his letter to the Speaker said Moonilal was prepared to offer the required explanation at Friday’s parliamentary sitting.

"Given the significant issues of this matter before the House as well as the time constraint of ten minutes for such statement as laid out in the standing orders, the member must now ensure all the relevant information that best explains the situation before the House is carefully examined and placed within the content of his written submission. However, all of this information is at his constituency office in Oropouche East.

"In light of the present weather conditions and traffic gridlock that occurs at this hour, the member is of the view that he would not be able to effectively compile this statement and deliver to you in a timely manner. The member has, therefore, given an undertaking to follow all required procedures dicatated by our standing orders and submit this required statement for leave to be granted at the next Parliamentary sitting."

Moonilal, speaking with the media, said he asked for the explanation to be postponed to the next sitting "when I could properly have something in writing for the Speaker" and also if it could be indicated when he had to submit it.

"Is it an hour before, two hours before, 72 hours before?"

He explained out of respect for the Speaker he preferred not to divulge the content of his statement to the media.

"If the Government was not hurry like Speedy Gonzales to move on this matter, they could have well had this matter dealt with today."

He said, once submitted in writing, it became part of the official record of the Speaker's office and if the court required the explanation it could become a document in the Privy Council.

"So it is something one has to write and be very cautious about it."

He said he read a newspaper editorial and he agreed 100 per cent that "this entire thing has been a waste of parliamentary time, it has been really pre-ocuppying Parliament and Opposition when we should be debating water crisis, security, migrants and so on." Moonilal added he apologised twice in his contribution on the debate to accept the motion.

"This is really straining patience and an affornt to really dignity and decency."

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George said Lee’s letter was “somewhat curious” as all MPs knew their personal explanations must be sent to the Speaker in writing. "I'm obliged to seek your leave."

House Leader Camille Robinson-Regis in reply expressed her shock at Lee's letter, saying Moonilal was a seasoned politician of 18 years service who surely knew better.

She said it was ludicrous for Moonilal to need to go to his constituency office to write an apology that could in fact be simply, "I am sorry." Robinson-Regis asked if Moonilal was trying to frustrate the will of the House and bring it into contempt and odium.

"This House will not let its dignity be compromised," she stormed. "Any failure to apologise at the next sitting will be treated as a gross contempt and shall not be tolerated."