Turning blindeye to LocoGang billboard

THE EDITOR: Loco Gang, whether a real entity or not, is getting an incredible amount of free advertising exposure with a primitive looking billboard that cost the gang leaders zero dollars.

These marketing wizards launched their brand on a prominent wall of a government asset, opposite the prestigious West Mall in Westmoorings, about a year ago.

The gang first plastered its brand name on the left side of the southern wall, and after many months of no action by the authorities to have the billboard removed, it then painted the right side of the southern wall. When the gang realised that the very institutions that are hired to protect these assets are sound asleep or just couldn’t care less, it then plastered its name on the northern side.

So now thousands of commuters, including many of you reading this letter, that drive past this billboard daily add to the vast amount of free advertising exposure that this gang enjoys.

Wow! How ashamed should all the people responsible for correcting this eyesore be right now? How many of them drive past this every day and choose to turn a blind eye and do absolutely nothing?

STEVEN VALDEZ via e-mail