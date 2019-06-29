TUCO: Pray for Sprangalang

Dennis "Sprangalang" Hall in a movie scene.

THE Trinbago Unified Calypso Organisation (TUCO) is calling on the nation to pray for comedian and talk show host Dennis “Sprangalang” Hall who has been hospitalised since Thursday night.

In a Facebook post, TUCO asked citizens to pray and send their healing to Sprangalang, 71, who is warded at the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex, Mt Hope.

TUCO said he was taken to hospital after suffering two seizures along with other complications.

“The calypso fraternity joins with the national community in sending out prayers for physical healing for or comrade and past president.”

The entertainer is undergoing a series of tests to properly diagnose his condition and begin treatment.

“We trust that he has been afforded the treatment befitting a cultural icon and citizen and we leave everything in the hands of the Almighty,” TUCO said.

The organisation said it will update the national and international community on his progress as information comes to hand.

Sprangalang has been entertaining audiences as a comedian and MC as most cultural events since 1976. He is the brother of playwright Tony Hall.