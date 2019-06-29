SOUTH TAKES TOP 3 SEA SPOTS

Top SEA student Siri Vadlamudi with San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi after the announcement of results at Grant Memorial Presbyterian School on Friday. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

An eleven-year-old girl who was born in India has copped the top place in the 2019 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination. Her name is 11-year-old Siri Vadlamudi a pupil of the Grant Memorial Presbyterian Primary School in San Fernando. She was born in the city of Suryapet in India.

At the age of two Siri moved to TT with her parents where she began school at Sarah's Preschool in Point Fortin. Her parents Sreelatha and Srinivasa Vadlamudi both medical doctors said they have been living in TT for the past 17 years.

Siri, who passed for her first choice Naparima Girls High School, beat 18,848 students.

Placing second was 11-year-old Megan Ramoutar a student of the San Fernando Trinidad Muslim League (TML). She passed for St Joseph's Convent in San Fernando.

Twelve-year-old Manasseh Mohammed of the Canaan Presbyterian Primary School placed third. He will attend Naparima College in September.

Each of the students echoed similar sentiments that hard work was the key to their success. They each thanked their parents and teachers whom they said played a crucial part in their success. Education Minister Anthony Garcia visited all three schools in south Trinidad where he announced the names of the winners during brief ceremonies.

His first stop was at the Grant Memorial Presbyterian School. There were screams throughout the school as Education Minister Anthony Garcia announced that Siri was the first place winner. She beat a total of 18,848 students.

Siri's father said she "was just a baby when she came to TT," He said even though they were born in India they were now residents of TT and practising doctors.

“I am just so elated. I worked really hard.” a smiling Siri said during an interview standing near her parents. She said in preparation for the examination she reduced her play time and focused on her studies.

“I just really want to thank my parents and teachers who helped every step of the way,” she said.

After graduating from pre-school Siri attended classes at the Point Fortin Primary RC at age five.

But when her parents relocated to Gulf View she was transferred to the Grant Memorial Presbyterian Primary School where she started classes in Standard Three.

Her father attributes her success to the solid foundation she received at the schools she attended.

Six months before Siri wrote the examination, her mother resigned from the Point Fortin Hospital.

The couple then opened their own private practice. The mother said the decision helped her to spend more time with her daughter and support her throughout the preparation of the SEA examination.

Minutes later there were more screams of jubilation, this time at the TML Primary School where Garcia announced the second-place winner.

Ramoutar of Claxton Bay said she was elated and encouraged all students to keep reaching for the stars.

“You all can do it,” she said. Her parents Troy and Sharon said they expected Megan to perform well but did not think she would place second in the nation. They were overwhelmed with excitement.

At Canaan Presbyterian Primary School Mohammed’s parents could not contain their emotions when the minister announced their son as third-place winner.

His mother, Denise, openly cried tears of joy. His father, Mustapha, said he was extremely proud of his son and knew he had worked hard despite the challenges with the examination. Mohammed said he felt happy and relieved but was still in shock. His friends rushed to congratulate him and lifted him in the air.

Speaking to reporters Garcia urged parents to support their children no matter what school they were to attend. “Please let your children know that whatever school they will attend in September, they will do well.”

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello and members of parliament representing their districts including Randall Mitchell, Faris Al-Rawi and Dr Roodal Moonilal were also present to congratulate the winners and offer words of encouragement.

Also present was Minister in the Education Ministry Dr Lovell Francis.