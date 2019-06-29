Some more equal

THE EDITOR: I retired from the teaching service in 2007 after working for 35 years. My pension as a principal of a secondary school was roughly $7,500.00 a month. Today, after 12 years of retirement my pension is the same – $7,500 monthly. If I live for another five, 10, 15, 20 or 25 years it will remain the same. However, I am not worried because God has granted me the serenity to accept the things which I cannot change. Our situation cannot change because of the following reasons:

1. We, as government pensioners, cannot bring a bill to parliament and at one fell stroke upgrade our pensions.

2. We live in a country where, throughout the years, the cost of living remains the same for us. It only rises for certain categories of workers.

3. Although we have contributed to the development of the society, we have not contributed as significantly as judges, parliamentarians, and cabinet ministers etc.

4. We do not have to maintain a certain lifestyle consistent with our past status in society.

5. We, as pensioners, have to face the harsh economic realities of our present situation, band our bellies and sacrifice for the sake of our country. The economic situation cannot entertain increases for anyone.

6. We have to accept the reality that in any country “All people are equal, but some are more equal than others” (see Orwell’s Animal Farm).

Those who make laws ought to remember the quote from Frederic Bastiat: “When law and morality contradict each other, the citizen has the cruel alternative of either losing his moral sense or losing his respect for the law.” Are we losing both?

DR PATRICK QUAN KEP

Gasparillo