SEA success a blessing Presbyterian moderator tells top students

Manasseh Mohammed and his schoolmates of Canaan Presbyterian Primary School celebrate his placing as the third top performing student in the SEA exam.

MODERATOR of the Presbyterian Church The Rt Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan's message to the top performing students in the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination is that their success is both, “a blessing and privilege.”

However, she cautioned that, “with privilege comes responsibility,” and advised them to keep working assiduously as they continue on their educational journey at secondary schools.

“I want to remind our students that education should not only make us brighter, but better and encourage character formation.”

Abdool-Mohan congratulated the 18,849 students who sat and passed the exams, especially two of the three top students who brought pride to Presbyterian institutions.

Siri Vadlamudi, of Grant Memorial Presbyterian Primary School, topped all students, while Manasseh Mohammed of Canaan Presbyterian school took the third spot. Vadlamudi and Mohammed will continue their education at two Presbyterian schools, Naparima Girls’ High School and Naparima College.

Megan Ramoutar, of the San Fernando Trinidad Muslim League (TML), placed second. She will attend St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando.

“The Presbyterian Church and its educational institutions have always maintained academic excellence, coupled with moral and spiritual excellence, thus ensuring that the treasures of our nation engage in holistic education,” Abdul-Mohan told the Newsday.

“We are thankful for the hard work and sacrificial labour of all the principals, teachers, parents and pupils of our schools, but especially Grant Memorial and Canaan for attaining first and third places in SEA.”

Education Minister Anthony Garcia, who visited the top three performing SEA schools in San Fernando on Friday, noted this year changes were made to the curriculum to focus on critical thinking and problem-solving.

This, he said, in an effort to create citizens who can deal with problems they would encounter in everyday life.

The results showed students were up to the task, he said and congratulated the teachers for helping them achieve this success.

He also said south schools have traditionally edged the rest of the country over successive years, and advised other schools to come up to par.

Minister in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis, who accompanied Garcia to share the news with the students, said Grant Memorial, which has been producing top students over successive years, is a “standard bearer in education.”

He encouraged the students, “your nation needs you to use your brain and take them as far as they can go.

“Stay cool, stay bright and make your parents proud,” he advised the students.

