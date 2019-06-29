PYO Cricket Club to tour St Lucia

Members of the PYO team ahead of their tour of St Lucia

THE PARADISE Youth Organisation (PYO) Cricket Club of Tacarigua will be making their 41st consecutive tour of St Lucia. The team were expected to leave Trinidad yesterday and will return home on July 6.

The PYO Club, one of the top clubs from the Trincity Cricket League, will play Northern Veterans today, followed by matches against New Park (tomorrow), Castries Veterans (July 2) and Police (July 4). All matches will take place at the Mindoo Phillip Park in Castries.

Team – Nizam Ishak (captain), Freddie Rambaran, Roger Bhola, Bobby Kallie, Jimmy Pudham, Andy Rojas, Randy Mahabir, Robert Pereira, Bhagwan Singh, Vakshanan Ragbir, Munilal Lalta, Roland Jaisarie, Rick Boodram, Kenneth Ninah, Carl Jitman, Wayne Mahabir; Boyie Ninah (manager).