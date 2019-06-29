Promoter faces charge for port bomb hoax

NOT wanting to travel to Trinidad without his girlfriend, a 43-year-old party promoter called in a bomb threat to the Tobago ferry terminal last Monday, delaying sailing for about three hours.

The call was made shortly before the 6.30 am sailing at the Scarborough port. Passengers onboard the ferry were evacuated after police were told there was an explosive device hidden on the port. The call came in around 5 am while the vessel was loading. Tobago police and fire officials responded and carried out checks.

Port Authority of TT chairman (PATT) Lyle Alexander told Newsday then, he was made aware of the issue and the area was assessed to ensure there were no threats before staff returned to the area and passengers returned to the vessel.

The case was assigned to Trinidad and Sgt Sean Amon of the Tunapuna Police Station began investigations. A search led officers to the Pasea Road, Tunapuna home of the party promoter on Friday morning. They confiscated a cell phone believed to have been used to make the call. Insp Thomas of the Scarborough Police Station is also part of the investigating team.

Reports are that the man was unable to get a seat on the boat to Trinidad and rather than wait, called in a bomb threat. He is expected to be charged for wasting police time.